5 things women do when they cheat in relationships

The signs of cheating look different in every relationship, of course, but there are some common threads that you can look for.

We have been conditioned and programmed to believe that men cheat most however the gap is fast closing. More and more women are stepping out of their marriages and partners for reasons best known to them.

While it may difficult to find out exactly when a woman is cheating, there are certain behaviours she will display that can give her away.

To identify whether she is cheating, below are signs you need to watch out for.

  • Loses interest in physical intimacy

No matter how good she was getting it, she will lose interest in having sex if there is another man in her life. In most instances, this could the reason why she will pull away, act cold and distant. Kisses are quick and hugs are short could be a sign she is not interested in intimacy. The reason could be that she could be getting it elsewhere.

  • She nags a lot

Granted women can nag and that is nothing unusual. But what you need to watch is her constant nagging. She will nag about everything from the smallest to the biggest issues. If this is happening it could indicative of trouble. She will begin to magnify her partner’s imperfections and if she is smitten by the other man she will use that as an excuse to break up.

  • Backs out of confrontations

When asked directly by her significant other whether she is cheating or not, chances are she will not admit and try everything possible to avoid confrontation. She will remain silent, leave the conversation hanging or turn it around on you.

  • The “We’re just friends” line

This is a classic explanation woman used when asked about the other man. If you ask her, pay attention to how acts and answers. If she’s uneasy and refuses to give you eye contact and divulge more, chances are she is seeing him.

  • She’s distracted

Women are naturally great listeners and attentive creatures. If you notice she is losing interest and barely pays attention to what you’re saying, that means something else is playing on their minds. If she is serious about the other man, chances are her mind is occupied with ways she can leave you.

