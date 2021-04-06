5 things women do when they cheat in relationships

No matter how good she was getting it, she will lose interest in having sex if there is another man in her life. In most instances, this could the reason why she will pull away, act cold and distant. Kisses are quick and hugs are short could be a sign she is not interested in intimacy. The reason could be that she could be getting it elsewhere.

She nags a lot

Granted women can nag and that is nothing unusual. But what you need to watch is her constant nagging. She will nag about everything from the smallest to the biggest issues. If this is happening it could indicative of trouble. She will begin to magnify her partner’s imperfections and if she is smitten by the other man she will use that as an excuse to break up.

Backs out of confrontations

When asked directly by her significant other whether she is cheating or not, chances are she will not admit and try everything possible to avoid confrontation. She will remain silent, leave the conversation hanging or turn it around on you.