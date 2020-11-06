When two people come together in a relationship, they must make certain adjustments. This helps their bond to grow stronger and fonder.

It is important to note that a healthy relationship is a two-way street, a place where both partners are equal at all levels. Of course, there should be sacrifices but when you are the only one to do it, then there is a problem especially when you get married.

While you might be doing some things happily, there are some crucial aspects in which you should never compromise even when you are in love.

Here are some things that you should never do or compromise on for your partner:

Sacrifice your personal space

Even your family and friends need your time and attention, and this is something even you enjoy. So, never sacrifice your personal space and time that you should be spending with them just because your partner wants you to. Try to divide it and strike a balance. Just because you are in a relationship does not mean that you do not need anyone else apart from him or her. And, he or she should understand and respect that.

Forgetting who you are

Never try to act what you are not. Do not show that you are less intelligent than partner just to boost his or her ego or only because it will make him happy. Men like independent women so do women, so acting stupid is not going to help at all. Also, you should not change your likes and dislikes for him or her. These things make you unique. So, do not lose your individuality and identity for your partner. At least, not when you are being forced to do so.

Ignore your dreams

Just because your partner wants you to spend time with you or want you to be around him or her always, should not make you feel guilty into turning down that big promotion or the chance to go for that prestigious conference abroad. He or she should never ask you to choose between your dreams and them. There should always be a common ground to work on. Ask yourself, would you be happy in a relationship where you have to give up your hard-earned dreams? If they love you, they will understand that your dreams and career are as important as theirs.

Modify your values

All of us have our own set of moral values and principles that we believe in. These values form our identity and individuality to a good extent. Never try to change your morals just because your man or woman wants you to. Even if you two don’t share common values, he/ she should always respect yours, rather than change them. This is not just about moral values; it is also about religion and beliefs. Such things cannot and should not ever be changed just because someone else wants you to do so.

Changing your look

A woman or man should never change her appearance or the way she looks only because their partners desire so. Subtle changes are acceptable, like dressing and styling ones. But if they want you to go for surgeries to change certain aspects of your appearance then never agree to it. He/ she should admire your natural beauty and not work towards changing it. Just because he or she doesn’t like the way your nose looks or if he/she finds your ears too pointy, it should not guilt-trip you into going for something as drastic as surgery.