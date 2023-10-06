5 things you shouldn't do on a first date

Here is a list of things that are not advisable to do on the first date.

Don’t spend time talking about yourself: When getting to know someone, it's essential to ask open-ended questions and show genuine interest in their lives.

Ask them about their hobbies and favorite songs this will encourage them to talk about themselves, try to not make it solely about you.

There will be many dates to talk about other things later on, so save some stories for later.

Don’t over-complain: We all have troubles but a date is the last place you’ll want to talk about them.

If possible, avoid talking about all your life problems on a date and just focus on having fun.

Constantly discussing your problems during a date may give the impression that you're a nag, which can be a turn-off.

Don’t talk about your ex: This is an instant turn-off, if you are not completely over your ex don’t go on dates.

Nobody wants to spend time with someone who is still obsessed with someone.

Whether it’s positive or negative don’t talk about it unless, of course, your date asks you about them.

Even with that try to give as little information as possible.

Don’t talk about sex: If you start talking about sex on the first date, you will be seen in a bad light by your date.

You may rub them off as desperate or having ulterior motives.

Let the conversation flow naturally, don’t strike the wrong chords with your date if you are hoping for this to lead somewhere.

Don’t pick an extravagant place if you are not paying: If your date asks you to pick a venue, be kind enough to pick a place that is budget-friendly especially if you are not the one going to foot the bill.