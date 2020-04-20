A great partner holds certain qualities like being supportive, loving, trustworthy, and above all, they let you be you.

A partner or spouse who truly cares about you and has your best interests at heart should never ask you to do these things.

1. Accept unacceptable behaviour from family and friends

Your partner shouldn't expect you to just get over situations where their friends don't respect your space or their parents are rude to you.

To accept or ignore unacceptable behaviour from their friends or family conveys that they place more value on their own need to avoid confrontation. Or better still cherish the others to you.

2. Quit your Job

This usually is done to ladies. When your partner asks you to quit your job without any concrete reason or when you have to stay home because your partner says so, sorry then is not healthy.

3. Isolate yourself from friends and family

You should not feel like you are unable to see friends or family or that you have time limitations for interactions with them.

It is one thing for a partner to ask you to spend more time with them so you can connect and bond, but it's another thing completely when they try and create limits on who you can see and when.

4. Compromise on physical violence

Your partner should never ask you to deny or overlook angry outbursts or physical violence or to take the blame for the cause of something he or she did to you. Everyone should be accountable for their actions.

5. Pick sides.

Yes, your partner is essentially your teammate, but that shouldn't imply an us-against-them attitude. It's not OK for them to pit you against your friends and family, or to put you in any situation that requires you to choose them over anyone else. There's a difference between having your partner's back and being forced to show your loyalty.