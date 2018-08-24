Pulse.com.gh logo
5 unnecessary things to cut from your wedding budget


5 unnecessary things to cut from your wedding budget

Make your big day seem priceless without blowing the bank

  Published: 2018-08-24
Beautiful bride play

Beautiful bride

We just love weddings. We don’t necessarily care how much you're spending on your big day. Its really about love; supporting family and friends join in holy matrimony.

You can make your wedding priceless without borrowing from the bank by cutting unnecessary things from your budget.

  • Invitation cards

Wedding invitations are fun to send out but due to technology advancement, most people keep track of events on their phone. They can either use apps and set reminders or the calendar on their phone.

  • Aisle Décor

Extraordinary aisle decorations make wedding photos beautiful to pass the test of time. However, it can cause accidents if proper care is not taken.

They can become tripping hazards, block the view of your guests or your photographer's camera, and are at risk of being damaged.

  • Wedding presents

It’s nice to show appreciation for DIY products that your wedding guests would actually love and use. However, after serving them with sumptuous local meals most of them forget about gifts.

  • Open bar

Alcohol is a must-have item on a wedding budget just as non-alcoholic beverages is a necessity.

To cut down expenses on drinks,  you don't have to do an open bar and champagne toast for people to have a good time. Save the extra money for your honeymoon.

  • Third and fourth bridal dresses

Hopefully, everybody dreams of walking down the aisle once in a lifetime. They spend a lot to make it memorable and get social media users talking about the glitz and glamour.

 It has become a trend for brides to wear 4 or more dresses on their big day. There is no need for borrowing to slay and live on a lean budget after marriage to pay for your loan.

