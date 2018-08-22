4 signs of a bad girlfriend

news

Recognizing the signs of a bad girlfriend are not always so obvious. A bad girlfriend does not have to be someone that is cruel or cheating. It can be a lot more subtle than that.

She can’t compromise

Relationships thrive when each partner is ready to make sacrifices and compromise along the way. Every woman deserves to be respected and treated like a queen.

You have to meet halfway. But if she never gives and always expects you to swallow your wants and needs for her, she expects too much.

She cheats

Cheating is a major sign of a bad girlfriend. Some people change but this a red flag that she doesn’t deserve your love.

She expects too much from you

If she expects you to spend all your savings on lavish things she doesn’t necessarily need, she is not being a good girlfriend.

She is using you

If your girlfriend gives you attention and spends quality time with you when she needs something from you then advice yourself before it's too late.

She takes you for granted

Both men and women love to be appreciated for the little things they do. If she doesn’t see the important role you play in her life, then it’s time to end the relationship.