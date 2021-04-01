5 ways to cope when you’re in love with a mama’s boy

Establish boundaries

Your man might be dependent on his mother for making decisions, but you need to make it clear to him that he’ll have to act like an adult in front of you. Boundaries that suggest independent behaviour should be strictly maintained. Your partner might try to manipulate you to get his way, but you have to be strong enough to let him act as an individual.

Avoid confrontations with your mother-in-law

Don’t walk up to your mother-in-law and ask her to back off. It’s not your place to do that. Instead, you should discuss this sensitive matter with your partner in a very mature way. Avoid any discussions that might lead to full-blown arguments. Also, frequently go for dinners or visits to her house, to make your relationship stronger.

Get some necessary space