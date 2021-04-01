RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 ways to cope when you’re in love with a mama’s boy

Berlinda Entsie

Being married to a man who’s close to his mother, is not always a negative thing.

“Mama’s boys” are said to be more emotionally invested in healthier relationships than the average male.

They value feelings and are not likely to break your heart over lies and betrayal. However, some rigid boundaries should be established that distinguishes your marriage from his relationship with his mother.

Men who are overly close to their mother tend to depend on them for making decisions, thus, ignoring your needs and demands.

Most of the time, he will prefer to abide by his mother’s opinions, which may give rise to feelings of resentment or cause problems in the relationship or marriage. So, here are some tips to handle your partner when he’s a mamma’s boy.

  • Establish boundaries

Your man might be dependent on his mother for making decisions, but you need to make it clear to him that he’ll have to act like an adult in front of you. Boundaries that suggest independent behaviour should be strictly maintained. Your partner might try to manipulate you to get his way, but you have to be strong enough to let him act as an individual.

  • Avoid confrontations with your mother-in-law

Don’t walk up to your mother-in-law and ask her to back off. It’s not your place to do that. Instead, you should discuss this sensitive matter with your partner in a very mature way. Avoid any discussions that might lead to full-blown arguments. Also, frequently go for dinners or visits to her house, to make your relationship stronger.

  • Get some necessary space

If your partner is a mama’s boy, it’s not a good idea to move into her house. Their close relationship can fall heavy on you, as he might side or go to his mother when you both have had a disagreement. He will be more perceptive of her feelings and opinions than yours. So, it’s better to put some distance and move into an independent house.

  • Don’t get too distant

You have to accept the fact that your mother-in-law is a very important and close figure in your husband’s life, especially if he’s a mama’s boy. So, you need to create a close relationship with her as well. Take her advice at times because that will make her feel important. Further, you can also frequently go for dinners or visits to her house for better bonding.

  • You have to make your own choices

Your mother-in-law might have been making decisions for your partner until your marriage. However, it’s time your husband starts acting like a grown adult, capable of managing their own life. You should bond with your husband enough, to make choices together. Don’t include his mother in every fight or argument, or else, she’ll end up overseeing your marital life.

