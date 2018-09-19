Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner


Relationship Tips 5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner

You're not in Love; you're addicted.

  • Published:
5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner play

5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner

Love can be a beautiful thing, but it’s not the only good thing in this life.

The idea of finding love shouldn’t be more important than the love itself. Although love can be a beautiful thing, it’s not the only good thing in this life. Many who find themselves head over heels in love are instead acting out an addiction. Here are 5 signs you’re addicted to love. Many who find themselves head over heels in love are instead acting out an addiction.

5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner play

5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner

 

1. Sex at inappropriate places and times.

Spontaneous sex session could be great but when it turns into daily, two-hour lunch breaks that anger your boss and interfere with meetings, it becomes a problem.

2. You spend all your money on your partner to keep him around.

If you want to buy him gifts or help him pay his bills? Great. But cover him one too many times, or put yourself into debt on his behalf, and this could be a sign that you're completely dependent on him.

READ ALSO:Marriage is sweet, Becca enjoys honeymoon with a lot of kisses

3. You rely on your partner for happiness.

If you’re continually seeking out your partner to make you feel happy – or to make you feel anything at all – you may be in an addictive relationship. If you feel otherwise depressed and the only thing that brings out a joy in you is your relationship, then it may be addictive in nature.

5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner play

5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner

 

4. Everyone aside your partner complains about never seeing you.

You seem not to make time for anyone else but your partner. You spend all your waking moment either with them or thinking about them and while your friends and family often complain about this, you don’t seem to give a damn.

5. You partner's approval is always paramount.

You want them to constantly shower you with compliments and focus all their energies on you. it actually ruins your day if he doesn’t like something you’ve done or something you’re wearing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Social media: Tips on how to initiate a conversation with an online crush Social media Tips on how to initiate a conversation with an online crush
Couple Goals: Marriage is sweet, Becca enjoys honeymoon with a lot of kisses Couple Goals Marriage is sweet, Becca enjoys honeymoon with a lot of kisses
Marriage Tips: 6 reasons why you should move in with your in-laws Marriage Tips 6 reasons why you should move in with your in-laws
Relationships: Why do men feel intimidated by successful women? Relationships Why do men feel intimidated by successful women?
Love Problems: Why you need to block that ex immediately after a breakup Love Problems Why you need to block that ex immediately after a breakup
Dance Fever: Never forgive your friends if they don't make your wedding this lit Dance Fever Never forgive your friends if they don't make your wedding this lit

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle & Relationships: 4 things you should never do in a relationship Lifestyle & Relationships 4 things you should never do in a relationship
Pulse Lifestyle: 4 things that are hotter than sexting Pulse Lifestyle 4 things that are hotter than sexting
Men's Lifestyle: 5 things every guy should do while he's still single Men's Lifestyle 5 things every guy should do while he's still single



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s...bullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your boyfriendbullet
3 Relationship Issues Why married men cheat in 2018bullet
4 Dance Fever Never forgive your friends if they don't make your...bullet
5 Relationship advice 6 little things that mean so much to women...bullet
6 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet
7 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriendbullet
8 Dear Guys, Here are 5 reasons why no babe is rushing youbullet
9 Unpopular Opinion It is totally OK to bring along a...bullet
10 Couple Goals Marriage is sweet, Becca enjoys honeymoon...bullet

Related Articles

Couple Goals Marriage is sweet, Becca enjoys honeymoon with a lot of kisses
Marriage Tips 6 reasons why you should move in with your in-laws
Dance Fever Never forgive your friends if they don't make your wedding this lit
Dating Tips 4 signs that your boyfriend falls in love with you everyday
Marriage Tips Here are things women should send to their matrimonial homes
Dating Tips 5 signs you are a side chick
Relationship Tips 10 Ghanaian guys tell what to say if your partner loses her job
Marriage Tips 3 reasons why couples should pray together
Relationship Tips 4 dating tips for every shy guy
Dating Tips 5 things you shouldn’t do on a first date

Top Videos

1 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
2 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
3 Video Sarkodie - Pon Di Ting ft. Banky Wbullet
4 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
5 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
6 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
7 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
8 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Chef Fregz, Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregz set the bar for lowkey engagements higher than ever, following the release of their prewedding pictures just hours before their traditional wedding.
Weddings Fantastic reasons why a lowkey engagement is so cool!
Dating tips 6 types of men you should never date
What different ways do women handle breakups and heartbreaks.
Relationship Talk With Bukky We've been on break for 4 months; am I still in a relationship?
Why using a female condom will blow your mind
Female Condom Why using a female condom will blow your mind, literally!
X
Advertisement