5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner

Love can be a beautiful thing, but it’s not the only good thing in this life.

The idea of finding love shouldn't be more important than the love itself. Although love can be a beautiful thing, it's not the only good thing in this life. Many who find themselves head over heels in love are instead acting out an addiction. Here are 5 signs you're addicted to love.

1. Sex at inappropriate places and times.

Spontaneous sex session could be great but when it turns into daily, two-hour lunch breaks that anger your boss and interfere with meetings, it becomes a problem.

2. You spend all your money on your partner to keep him around.

If you want to buy him gifts or help him pay his bills? Great. But cover him one too many times, or put yourself into debt on his behalf, and this could be a sign that you're completely dependent on him.

3. You rely on your partner for happiness.

If you’re continually seeking out your partner to make you feel happy – or to make you feel anything at all – you may be in an addictive relationship. If you feel otherwise depressed and the only thing that brings out a joy in you is your relationship, then it may be addictive in nature.

4. Everyone aside your partner complains about never seeing you.

You seem not to make time for anyone else but your partner. You spend all your waking moment either with them or thinking about them and while your friends and family often complain about this, you don’t seem to give a damn.

5. You partner's approval is always paramount.

You want them to constantly shower you with compliments and focus all their energies on you. it actually ruins your day if he doesn’t like something you’ve done or something you’re wearing.