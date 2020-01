Wedding bouquet trends are ever-changing. Finding the perfect bouquet is not as easy as it sounds. There are a variety of options you can select from. Starting from the type of flowers, choosing the right size and finding the matching colour are the main things you have to think about.

The wedding bouquet should be unique to you and your day—but of course, you'll want to stay on top of the current floral trends, too. Luckily, we've selected the biggest bouquet trends for 2020.