What you wear on your wedding day should make you extra gorgeous and confident. With all the planning that goes into this big day, one significant thing that cannot be ignored is the bride outfit.

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

2021 is shaping up to be a supremely fashionable year to be a bride. It marks a movement toward individuality and self-expression. Brides have a wider range of new style-options than ever before, from deep V-neck, off-the-shoulder dresses, to gowns of different colours, high-low hemline and even the fancy jumpsuits.

Check out our favourite collection of the trendiest wedding gowns for 2021 and don’t forget to pin the ones that catch your eye.

Sparkles + Glitter

Of course, the days of the chunky “bling” on wedding dresses may be behind us. Sparkle is trending for 2020 and we couldn’t be more excited! This time around, we’re seeing a more textural take on shiny beading, sequins, and glitter that lies somewhere between an ethereal mermaid goddess and an edgy glam rockstar.

Non-white dresses

If you’re not feeling a bright white dress for your wedding, you’re in luck! Non-white dresses are IN for 2020 — and there are so many to choose from! Choose something subtle like a silver or blush tinted tulle or go bold in multi-coloured embroidery.

Cascading lace trains

If there is anything we know, it's that brides are fully on-board with cascading lace trains in 2020, and they are going big in 2021. Whether your style is free-spirited, elegant, or ultra-glam, there’s a wedding dress with a lace train for you.

Sweetheart neckline off-the-shoulder

Two of the most romantic styles collide in this trend where sweetheart necklines meet off-the-shoulder sleeves. This silhouette is flattering for all body types and adds a dose of romance to your wedding day outfit.

Ruffle

Ruffles are making a roaring comeback in 2021. A ruffly skirt adds dimension to a mermaid silhouette, while a full skirt of frothy, cascading ruffles is equal parts whimsical and fashion-forward.

Trouser suit/Pantsuits

Pantsuits/ trouser suits are a great comfy alternative for a wedding dress. They’re simple, elegant and stylish, but super easy to move in and feel comfortable from the ceremony to the after-party.

