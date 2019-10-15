Choosing the perfect wedding dress can a stressfree and painless adventure when you work with the right fashion designer who listens to her clients and has the insight to bring out creative ideas for a bespoke dress.

Thanks to fashion designers like Sima Brew, Pistis, Ophelia Crossland, Megsignature among others, Ghanaian brides are walking down the aisle in stunning dresses that will stand the test of time and probably pass it on to your daughters.

These designers pursue excellence in design and irreproachable craftsmanship to create a gown worthy of a bride’s most treasured moments. Ghanaian brides are marrying their heartthrobs in nothing less than gorgeous gowns and their beautiful smiles say it all.

If you are planning to recite the nuptials this year, these check out these styles for tips.

Pistis Gh

Pisitis Gh is one of the best fashion designers in Ghana. She has a long list clientelle including The Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia among other celebrated dignitaries in Ghana.

Sima Brew

Sima Brew is gradually taking over the Ghanaian fashion industry. She has fashion school, showroom and most of your favourite celebrities like Selly Galley, Zynnell Zuh, Berla Mundi among others are her rock her dresses with class.

Saa Dia

Saa Dia is an emerging fashion designer penetrating the fashion industry with her uniqueness, creativity and craft. She is your go-to dress for elegant and bespoke dresses.

Ophelia Crossland

Ophelia Crossland is a Pan-African and a luxury fashion designer, a wife and a mother. Her Eclectic style and design reflect Life, Optimism and Humor. The Ophelia Crossland brand is synonymous with elegance, sultry flair and extravagant drama!

She By Bena

She By Bena crossed the borders of this country with her elegant styles. She is among the great designers working effortlessly to put Ghana on the world map through her craft and love for fashion.

Meg'signature

Meg'signature is a household name when it comes to ready made dresses and unique styles for her beautiful brides. Her hallmark is detailing and designing dresses that fits her clients body types.