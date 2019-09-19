All things being equal, every lover wishes to spend the rest of their lives their spouse until 'forever'.

Choosing a lifetime partner is one of the greatest decisions one has to make and sealing it with holy matrimony is a beautiful journey which promises to be bittersweet.

It makes sense to spend all your fortune on your wedding and celebrate the event with family and friends in a lavish manner and capture every moment on cameras. It feels great to be the talk of the town; read articles and Instagram post your wedding but you are making the right financial decision now?

Can you pull off an impossible show and still have a fat bank balance? Couples should consider these things before pleasing wedding guests and social media users with plush setup, extravagant wedding dresses and share pictures of their expensive honeymoon in Santorini among others.

Just like birthdays, your first wedding anniversary is just around the corner and you can celebrate in grand style after making a good investment plan now.

Have a home or rent money after the wedding

Walking down is a big chapter in your life and hence you should start in a new home to make new memories.

Buy a car for your the family

Marrying the love of your life is such a big deal which should come with certain benefits. Your social status should be elevated. Newlyweds should think of getting a new for themselves or one for now and save to buy more cars.

Invest in a business

Working in the corporate world pays if you are in a managerial position. You can decide a set up a new business and hire a competent manager to overseer the affairs or invest in a side business that will bring in more money to support home expenses.

Change your wardrobe

At much as you don’t have to live your life to please anyone. Just do it for yourself. Buy new clothing, especially lingerie and undergarment to spice up your sex life.

Travel around the world

Life is too short to wear a boring life. Spend more time with your wife outside your home and capture every moment. Try new recipes, make new friends, visit new tourist sites and shop for artefacts to decorate your home and pick up thoughtful gifts for family and friends.

Save your children’s education

If you plan of having kids then you should start planning for their future. Buy treasure bills and invest wisely for their first and second degrees. It would be a great relief, especially during your retirement.