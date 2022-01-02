6 things you need to know about sugar daddy relationships

There are many different kinds of sugar daddy/baby relationships, though. Each one is unique and the rules will change from one relationship to the next.

If you or someone you know is thinking of entering this kind of arrangement, here are some things you should know.

Sugar daddies aren’t always looking for sex

Sex may become part of the relationship, but for a lot of sugar daddies, it’s about having someone to talk to and spend time with. Why don’t they just get a girlfriend? They may have an affinity for younger women who normally wouldn’t give them the time of day or their lives might just be so busy that they don’t have time to seek out a traditional relationship. Sugar daddies might also need to have someone to take with them to events and other social occasions. Sex might become part of the arrangement, but it isn’t always the main focus.

Not all sugar daddies are old

Sugar daddies come in all ages from mid-twenties and up. Many of them are older than the women who choose to be sugar babies. Like sugar daddies though, sugar babies come in all ages. There are some sugar daddies who actually prefer older women and are looking for a woman that can provide the comfort of a mothering relationship.

Sugar daddies pay more if sex is involved

The payment depends on the nature of the relationship. If a sugar baby is only expected to go to an event in a nice dress and high heels and have conversations, the payment will be lower. If she’s expected to have sex, he will dish out more money. Plus, the kinkier the sex required, the higher the fee!

Sugar babies aren’t getting rich off their sugar daddies

Sugar daddies might give out extras besides money like clothing, shoes, makeup, or purses. Trips are paid for but not all sugar daddies take their sugar babies on vacations.

Finding the right sugar daddy isn’t easy

It can take months or even longer to find the right relationship. First, you have to find someone that is legit and actually has the money he says he has. Splenda daddies are men who exaggerate or lie about the amount of money they have and are able to provide. Then you need to find a sugar daddy that has the same expectations as you do. Seeking Arrangements is one of the most popular sites for matching sugar daddies and sugar babies.

Some sugar daddies are looking for permanent relationships