7 adorable ways to wake up your partner in the morning

So, here are some sweet and adorable ways that you can use to wake up your partner or spouse every morning and begin their day with brightness:

Taking matters into your hands

If you are up before your man, and you intend to do something more of the morning action, what can be more fun and romantic than waking him up by taking things into your own hands! This will certainly make your partner feel happy about you, and he will start feeling good about the whole day as well.

Kissing on the neck

As you might know, the neck is a sensitive area for both girls and boys; you can use that to your benefit. Waking your boyfriend or husband with a gentle buy quick kiss on his neck can get you his priceless smile that you simply love.

Cuddling is the best way to trigger

Couples and partners tend to move away and find their comfortable place on the bed while sleeping. You can simply snuggle with him when you wake up and move your fingers all over his chest and arms. You can do this to wake him up and no matter what he will surely wake up with more cuddles and love.

Wiggling your behind

If you and your man both are spooning each other, start wiggling your behind into his back and see his reaction. This is the best way to wake your man in a good mood and certainly make your bottom a little hot too.

Smiling while eye contact

When you both wake up side by side, the best way to refresh your moods is to smile at each other. Not a full mouth smile but a simple and flirty one. This will not only help in giving both of you a morale boost for the rest of the day but also make your connection stronger.

Cleaning the room before he wakes up

You would also want to wake up in a room that is fresh, clean and bright. It gives you a sense of relaxation and peace. If you clean your room before your man wakes up, it will give him a sense of happiness that you care so much for him. Seeing this on his face will make you happy.

Making breakfast

When you are staying along with your husband, he is dependent on you for his eating habits. It is your wish if you want him to leave for work on an empty stomach or with a healthy breakfast. Make sure you know all his favourite dishes and requirements for breakfast and make them accordingly to gain that extra smile and a hug additionally.

When you live with your spouse or partner, responsibility and expecting from the other person becomes important, and you tend to expect at some point in time from the other person as well.