8 date ideas for broke couples on Val's day

Cinema at home

Kick off your Vals Day with a cozy movie marathon at home. Grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and dive into a pile of your favorite films or explore new ones. It's a simple yet intimate way to spend quality time together without spending a dime on movie tickets.

Invite them to church

Invite your partner to church. It's a unique way to share something meaningful and deepen your connection, reflecting on love's spiritual dimensions. It’s not your typical date idea, but it can add a new layer to your relationship.

Take a stroll

Take a stroll together. Whether it’s through a bustling market, a serene park, or just around your neighborhood, walking hand-in-hand is a timeless way to connect. Plus, it’s free!

Go on a kelewele date

Who can resist the spicy, sweet taste of kelewele? This local delicacy is a perfect snack to enjoy together on a budget.

It's not just about the food, but the experience of sharing something uniquely Ghanaian.

Cook together

Cooking together is not just about the meal, but the experience. Pick a recipe, shop for ingredients within your budget, and create a dish together. It’s a fun, engaging way to bond and enjoy a homemade meal.

Make them a playlist

Make her a playlist. Compile songs that mean something to your relationship or new tunes you think she’ll love. It’s personal, thoughtful, and costs nothing but your time.

Window shopping dreams

Take a walk and indulge in window shopping. It's about imagining the future, having fun, and enjoying each other's company without the pressure to buy.

Watch pulse YouTube videos

Wrap up your day by watching Pulse Ghana YouTube videos together. It’s a great way to relax, laugh, and maybe even learn something new together.

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be expensive. With a bit of creativity and a lot of love, you can make it memorable without breaking the bank.

