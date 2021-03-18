What you wear on your wedding day should make you extra gorgeous and confident.

There’s nothing like knowing the type of wedding dress you want to wear on your wedding day.

2021 is shaping up to be a supremely fashionable year, especially for to-be brides. It marks a movement toward individuality and self-expression.

Until recently, brides wear one full piece wedding dresses on the big days and then either change it or use the same outfit for the reception.

But the trend is changing. Brides are getting more creative than usual.

Wedding dresses consisting of two pieces have been trendy for several seasons and still remain one of the trendiest variants of a bridal outfit. They aren’t as traditional as the dresses we are used to, however, they can be suitable for classic nuptials as well as for outdoor weddings and courthouse ceremonies.

For brides who do not want to wear a full piece wedding gown on their wedding day, here are some two-pieces wedding gown inspirations for you.

