RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

All the times Ahuofe Patri dazzled us in impeccable wedding gowns

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

With these looks, the actress just gave us the complete imagery of her big day.

Ahuofe Patri
Ahuofe Patri

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding while the wedding guests play it safe not to overdress especially when you are close to the bride. Many try but not all are able to wear them in style as they should.

Recommended articles

We always looked at Ghanaian actress cum style icon, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as "Ahuofe Patri" as one who would make a beautiful bride, considering how many times we’ve swooned over her looks on the 'gram.

The actress just nailed the perfect look for brides in gorgeous white wedding gowns. Ahuofe Patri looked exquisite as the gowns were tailor-made to fit her curves.

Opting for mild makeup placed more emphasis on her dress and we love it.

Although Ahuofe Patri has disclosed that she is single and so much hasn’t been said about her having a wedding soon, when the time does come, she will be gorgeous in her gown as seen in the photos.

The gowns came in different styles and we couldn’t wait to share them with you.

Ahuofe Patri
Ahuofe Patri Pulse Ghana
Ahuofe Patri
Ahuofe Patri Pulse Ghana
Ahuofe Patri
Ahuofe Patri Pulse Ghana
Ahuofe Patri
Ahuofe Patri Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body [Practo]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]

5 reasons why you should try period sex

Period sex

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]