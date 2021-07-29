All the times Ahuofe Patri dazzled us in impeccable wedding gowns

We always looked at Ghanaian actress cum style icon, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known as "Ahuofe Patri" as one who would make a beautiful bride, considering how many times we’ve swooned over her looks on the 'gram.

The actress just nailed the perfect look for brides in gorgeous white wedding gowns. Ahuofe Patri looked exquisite as the gowns were tailor-made to fit her curves.

Opting for mild makeup placed more emphasis on her dress and we love it.

Although Ahuofe Patri has disclosed that she is single and so much hasn’t been said about her having a wedding soon, when the time does come, she will be gorgeous in her gown as seen in the photos.

The gowns came in different styles and we couldn’t wait to share them with you.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana