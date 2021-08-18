Are Ghanaian weddings expensive? Here's everything to know and how to cut down cost

Currently, the talk about marriage sends shivers down the spine of many young people. For most, it is not the thought of living with a single person for the rest of their lives but the probable huge sums to be blown on the wedding party of the marriage ceremony.

There have been tales of loans for weddings that have ended badly. There’re stories of how the wife and husband had to be spending all their savings only to struggle after their wedding. So, obviously, there is a need to talk about this.

A lot of people are invited

Everyone wants to be able to celebrate their wedding with their nearest and dearest, but unfortunately, these costs do add up. Rather than looking at how much each supplier is costing you, take a look at what that cost is per person.

More expectations from family

Weddings also come with a lot more family expectations, especially when there is money involved. This naturally makes couples feel like they have to set a certain standard for their wedding day, to make sure that they are keeping face.

Reception Venue

A reception venue can vary from a museum, to a garden, or to someone’s house. However, it has to be large enough to accommodate a large group of people. Because of this, renting a place to house so many is the only option. Sometimes this can come with a hefty price tag.

In addition to paying for the venue, you also have to hire security, provide tables and chairs along with linens. All of these add up.

Photography

A wedding is supposed to be a once in a lifetime event. So, the pictures need to reflect that.

With wedding photography, “you get what you pay for.” Sure, you might be able to find a good deal on one, but then another could be three times the cost. Also, there can sometimes be several photographers present on the day to capture the moments. They all take up a considerable portion of your wedding budget. To save up your money, you can pay for photography packages.

Food and drinks

If you don’t have food or drinks at the reception, is it even a party? Needless to say, having food is a standard requirement for guests after the ceremony has taken place.

Caterers can be pretty expensive when it comes to food and overall food service. Additionally, if you decide to serve alcohol you will have higher costs. Let’s not forget about the cake(s). All added up, the food and beverages could end up costing just as much if not more than the reception venue.

How to avoid an expensive wedding

So, if you want to avoid spending a small fortune on your big day, the wedding professionals have a few tips for you. There is no need to go into debt or forfeit a down payment on a home to plan a wedding.

Set a budget

The first rule of wedding planning is to set a budget. You will likely exceed this, but it is good to have a figure in mind. Before you make deposits or book vendors, make an itemized budget to estimate just how much it will cost you.

Decide what is most important

Once you make the budget, you may realize that all your ideas are not feasible. It is important to choose which items on your list are the most important. If you splurge on every detail, you will be left footing a very expensive bill.

Open a savings account