Single and searching? Beware of these 5 common dating scams

Privacy expert Trevor Cooke at EarthWeb reveals the top scams most people looking for love online fall into and how to date intelligently and cautiously online.

Catfishing and romance scams

Romance scammers frequently fabricate online personas to trick victims in a scheme known as "catfishing." They may pretend to be richer than they actually are and establish emotional bonds with the victims before making demands for cash or important information, frequently stating that they need money urgently.

The 2022 Netflix documentary "The Tinder Swindler" tells the story of Shimon Hayut, an Israeli conman who used Tinder to emotionally manipulate and defraud multiple women out of millions of dollars. Be cautious of scammers who try to move conversations off the platform too quickly or request personal information too early.

Sugaring Scams

Sugaring, the practice of supposed wealthy people offering to provide financial support to younger partners, has become a target for scammers who often pretend to be seeking a "sugar baby" relationship.

The Better Business Bureau warned against fraudulent sugar relationships in January, citing a victim who believed checks were legitimate and funds were real. The victim sent her money to these contacts, costing her $19,500.

A real sugar daddy will lavish gifts on you and won’t ask you for money or your personal information. Always verify them by meeting physically in a public place and searching for them on Google.

Fake or bot profiles

Scams involving fake or bot profiles on dating apps and social media are widespread; they are frequently made with stolen photos and false information. These profiles are designed to strike up a conversation and establish trust, which can lead to requests for private information or money.

Internet users should be cautious of profiles with sparse or generic content and use reverse image search to find profile images that are too good to be true to avoid falling for this scam. The image is probably stolen if it shows up on several websites or profiles.

Two-Factor Authentication Scams

A common scam on dating apps and social media involves exploiting the platform's two-factor authentication (2FA) process, requiring victims to share their 2FA code. Trevor warns that social media platforms will never ask for this information, and if someone asks you to send it to them, they are scammers.

Promoter Scams

This scam involves people claiming to be promoters or ambassadors, offering users money or free premium features through app promotion or surveys.

Never click on the links. These offers are often fraudulent, stealing personal information or money.