Although 2020 came with its own challenges, there has also been nice scenes from the year, especially with weddings.

We saw the extravagant wedding of the Despite's dubbed #Kency2020. As if that wasn't enough, the Ofori Sarpong's also gave us a star-studded wedding just recently with the tag Ciri2020.

Just when we thought we have had enough for 2020, one millionaire, Mr Kwesi Dazdie has made headlines with his lavish wedding over the weekend.

The wedding ceremony is undoubtedly considered one of Ghana’s costliest weddings in 2020.

The couple won our hearts with the beautiful matching green kente fabric for the traditional wedding.

The bride, Portia Brenya looked stunning in the blue Kente combo apparel. Her elegant hairstyle and flawless yet expensive makeup were just on point making her the centre of attraction throughout the ceremony.

Mr Dadzie, the groom, also look amazing in his white Kaftan outfit which had a touch of his wife's Kente fabric.

What's more fascinating about the union was their white wedding.

While the bride looked like a princess in her fairy tale Cinderella floor-sweeping gown, the groom stunned us with his multi-million suit.

They both changed their outfits for the wedding to another multi-million apparel for their wedding reception and dinner at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of bliss, love and laughter. Check photos and videos below:

