Being one of the bridesmaids definitely is not always easy, that is why gifts are often given to them to show that they are appreciated.

For one, you do not want to draw attention from the bride. For another, you want to maintain a low key, elegant, understated look.

Naturally, it’s the bride who will be the focus of attention on her wedding day, but the bridesmaids need to look gorgeous too. Choose something simple and not over decorated or detailed, but which will make you look elegant, sophisticated and feminine.

Interestingly we have found the perfect inspiration for you if you have been assigned the role of a bridesmaid.

Ghanaian actress cum radio show host, Naa Ashorkor has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

We spotted the actress on her 'gram' serving the perfect bridesmaid goal at the beginning of this New Year.

She was clad in beautiful floor-sweeping mauve apparel while flaunting her curves.

Naa Ashorkor

Complemented with her flawless makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter played the role to perfection. Her wrapped braid hairstyle had a life on it own.

We love the way flaunts her lovely body without holding back. Want to bring some sass to that wedding party? Rock this outfit.

Check photos below: