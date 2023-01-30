Checking your partner’s phone: Here's why this may be dangerous

But studies have shown that checking a partner’s phone has become a common phenomenon, most especially among individuals in intimate or romantic relationships.

However, if this is the case and you are wondering if it is okay to check your partner’s phone, then you should also know that it is risky.

Here are the dangers of snooping on your partner’s phone:

You lose the trust you have in yourself

Snooping means you lack trust in yourself. People will say that it is the other person that they do not trust, but in snooping, you are actually feeling like you’re not enough for your partner. It affects your self-esteem and confidence.

Emotional torture

There’s no such thing as innocent snooping, there’s always a reason for checking your partner’s phone. It’s either you see something incrimination which would hurt you or you find nothing which brings about uncertainty. Don’t torture yourself emotionally by checking your partner’s phone

Misunderstanding

When you snoop into your partner’s phone, you’ll misunderstand something which would eventually lead to an argument. If these arguments continue, the relationship becomes very difficult to maintain. We all know what arguments in a relationship eventually lead to.

Trust issues

Snooping into your partner’s phone results in distrusting your partner. You won’t believe whatever he says and the relationship starts turning sour. As it was said earlier that trust is the bedrock of every relationship. If you want to keep your relationship, quit snooping on your partner’s phone.

Break up or separation