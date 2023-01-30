A healthy relationship has boundaries that include giving each other space to grow as a couple and as individuals.
Checking your partner's phone: Here's why this may be dangerous
Studies have shown that snooping in a relationship is more common than we like to admit.
But studies have shown that checking a partner’s phone has become a common phenomenon, most especially among individuals in intimate or romantic relationships.
However, if this is the case and you are wondering if it is okay to check your partner’s phone, then you should also know that it is risky.
Here are the dangers of snooping on your partner’s phone:
- You lose the trust you have in yourself
Snooping means you lack trust in yourself. People will say that it is the other person that they do not trust, but in snooping, you are actually feeling like you’re not enough for your partner. It affects your self-esteem and confidence.
- Emotional torture
There’s no such thing as innocent snooping, there’s always a reason for checking your partner’s phone. It’s either you see something incrimination which would hurt you or you find nothing which brings about uncertainty. Don’t torture yourself emotionally by checking your partner’s phone
- Misunderstanding
When you snoop into your partner’s phone, you’ll misunderstand something which would eventually lead to an argument. If these arguments continue, the relationship becomes very difficult to maintain. We all know what arguments in a relationship eventually lead to.
- Trust issues
Snooping into your partner’s phone results in distrusting your partner. You won’t believe whatever he says and the relationship starts turning sour. As it was said earlier that trust is the bedrock of every relationship. If you want to keep your relationship, quit snooping on your partner’s phone.
- Break up or separation
If arguments continue to argue with your partner or nag because you saw something on his phone, the relationship gets tiring. Your partner will get fed someday and decide to end the relationship. If you want to keep him, love is not enough, you have to trust.
