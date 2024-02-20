As the current Head of Exports at Ernest Chemist, Animwaa's nuptials with the renowned Ghanaian businessman marked a union celebrated for its opulence and cultural significance, setting the bar high for luxurious weddings in 2024.
Daughter of Ernest Chemist founder, Animwaa Sampong, weds lavishly with global vendors
Daughter of Ernest Chemist Group founder, Animwaa Sampong,has exchanged vows with her sweetheart, Sena Agbodza, in a glamorous wedding ceremony held in Accra.
The ceremony, hailed as a spectacle of class and culture, unfolded with jaw-dropping events, from distinguished guests in attendance to meticulous details that captivated onlookers.
Notably, vendors from Lebanon and various European countries were enlisted to add a touch of specialty, transforming the venue into a stunning setting adorned with state-of-the-art décor.
The bride showcased her fashion flair by donning a series of custom-made dresses throughout the ceremony. Notably, she stole the spotlight during the reception in a gold lace gown with detachable sleeves.
To provide a truly global and captivating experience, entertainers from around the world were brought in, with Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba being the sole local musician to grace the stage, delivering back-to-back performances that thrilled the audience.
