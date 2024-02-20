ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Daughter of Ernest Chemist founder, Animwaa Sampong, weds lavishly with global vendors

Gideon Nicholas Day

Daughter of Ernest Chemist Group founder, Animwaa Sampong,has exchanged vows with her sweetheart, Sena Agbodza, in a glamorous wedding ceremony held in Accra.

Daughter of Ernest Chemist founder, Animwaa Sampong, weds lavishly with global vendors
Daughter of Ernest Chemist founder, Animwaa Sampong, weds lavishly with global vendors

As the current Head of Exports at Ernest Chemist, Animwaa's nuptials with the renowned Ghanaian businessman marked a union celebrated for its opulence and cultural significance, setting the bar high for luxurious weddings in 2024.

Recommended articles

The ceremony, hailed as a spectacle of class and culture, unfolded with jaw-dropping events, from distinguished guests in attendance to meticulous details that captivated onlookers.

Notably, vendors from Lebanon and various European countries were enlisted to add a touch of specialty, transforming the venue into a stunning setting adorned with state-of-the-art décor.

The bride showcased her fashion flair by donning a series of custom-made dresses throughout the ceremony. Notably, she stole the spotlight during the reception in a gold lace gown with detachable sleeves.

ADVERTISEMENT

To provide a truly global and captivating experience, entertainers from around the world were brought in, with Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba being the sole local musician to grace the stage, delivering back-to-back performances that thrilled the audience.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Things you should know before you propose in public [733 by the sea]

Before you propose to her in public, here are 4 things you should know

Sweet messages for your partner

8 cute Valentine's Day messages you can send to your partner

Seyi and Abisola Shof [voyagebaltimore]

'We got signals from God' — this couple married even though they're both AS

5 signs it won't lead anywhere[Wallshaven]

5 signs your 'talking stage' will not lead to a relationship