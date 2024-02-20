Daughter of Ernest Chemist founder, Animwaa Sampong, weds lavishly with global vendors

The ceremony, hailed as a spectacle of class and culture, unfolded with jaw-dropping events, from distinguished guests in attendance to meticulous details that captivated onlookers.

Notably, vendors from Lebanon and various European countries were enlisted to add a touch of specialty, transforming the venue into a stunning setting adorned with state-of-the-art décor.

The bride showcased her fashion flair by donning a series of custom-made dresses throughout the ceremony. Notably, she stole the spotlight during the reception in a gold lace gown with detachable sleeves.

ADVERTISEMENT