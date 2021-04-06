Do cheating partners ever change?

When people say “once a cheater, always a cheater,” they deeply underestimate people’s ability to change, says Tammy Nelson, an American couples’ therapist and the author of 'The New Monogamy: Redefining Your Relationship After Infidelity.'

“People who say a cheater can’t change have never felt the awful guilt that comes when you realize you’ve made a terrible mistake by having a one-night stand or an affair,” she said.

Cheating really does not have to be the end of a relationship (Credit - Celebzmagazine) Pulse Live Kenya

The real threat of losing a relationship they value could teach people to come to their senses and act right if their partner would have them back.

Don’t forget, cheating does not need to be the end of a relationship. It could galvanise partners to treasure and hold on to their relationship tighter than ever.