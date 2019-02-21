Follow this checklist on what to do, and you’ll enjoy stress-free preparations, right down to the Big Day.

Set a date – In advance!

Unless you have cash lying about, set your date well over 10 months to the wedding. Especially if you have to save towards it. If there’s no date, there’s no wedding.

Decide on your budget

It’s not all about love, money counts too. Decide on the amount you are willing to spend – this should be a rough estimate because you might go above it. But thrive to always below or on budget.

Remember, cut your coat according to your size! Don’t spend money you don’t have.

Finalise the guest list

This is a very important piece of the wedding which is often neglected. The success of your wedding largely depends on those who will attend it.

Book your venue

After deciding on the number of people you would love to witness your holy matrimony, go ahead and book your venue. Make sure your venue is adequate enough to comfortably seat all your guests.

Decide on your décor

Your décor should sync with your theme and dress code (if any). It’s important to choose easily accessible colours in order not to frustrate the designer and yourself. Plus the guest if you have a dress code.

Book all necessary appointments

Have everything lined up and ready – makeup, musicians, hairdresser, caterers etc. Make sure to confirm all details to avoid any miscommunication.

Have your fitting

Put this down on your calendar and get to it. Don’t wait until the eleventh hour to find out that your dress is unwearable. It will be a catastrophe. Try on your dresses and have adjustments made for you. It’s going to be a long day and you need to feel comfortable in your dress.

Wedding eve:

• Wedding rehearsal/ dress rehearsal

• Get enough rest

• Spa treatment (massage/pedicure/manicure/facials)