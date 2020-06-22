The actor and his wife are among the few inspiring us and makes us believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

The couple tied the knots in a beautiful traditional wedding in May 2018 followed by a lavish white wedding in May 2019 at the Royal Senchi, Ghana.

The adorable celebrity couple gave Ghanaians the best family goals ever when they shared photos of them and their one year son in matching apparels last year.

Although it’s not their son’s birthday, the couple is serving us with another family goals.

While they stun us with matching red and white apparel, we are absolutely in love with the new family photos which were taken at home by Ghanaian photographer, Nana Gaza.

Check out photos below:

The Dumelo's

The Dumelo's

The Dumelo's