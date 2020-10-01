Coronavirus is gradually going down in Ghana and things and activities are bouncing back gradually as restrictions are being eased. We, hence, love how couples are screaming the traditional Kente outfits on their big day.

The beautiful bride, Rosemary tied the knot to her Volta groom, Edem in the most beautiful way.

Rosemary was beautifully stunning in her peach Kente combo dress. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

She later changed into a beautiful African print ensemble with a matching Gele.

Rosemary

Edem, on the other hand, looks stunning in his wrapped Kente a little different from his wife’s Kente. His traditional pair of slippers is the right way of screaming tradition at the ceremony. We love how he rocked the Volta region cap which certainly showed his root.

Everything about their traditional engagement was beautiful and also amazing to see in photos.

You will definitely see their friendship, love and joy throughout the feature and we know you will be smiling at the end of it all.

If you need inspiration on how to rock Kente adorably during your marriage ceremony, here are gorgeous photos of Samuel and Jasmine to inspire you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

Edem and Rosemary

Rosemary and her mum

Rosemary and her bridesmaids

Rosemary talking her seat in the life of Edem