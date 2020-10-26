The beautiful Rachael tied the knot to her prince charming, Evans in a colourful traditional wedding.

It was a full display of the Ghanaian culture and everything about their day pointed to this, right from the decor, outfits, to the food.

The bride, Rachael was beautifully stunning in her Burgundy Kente combo dress. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

Evans, the groom, on the other hand, looked stunning in his white Agbada ensemble.

Everything about their traditional engagement was beautiful and also amazing to see in photos.

You will definitely see their friendship, love and joy throughout the feature and we know you will be smiling at the end of it all.

If you need inspiration on how to rock Kente adorably during your marriage ceremony, here are gorgeous photos of Rachael and Evans to inspire you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

Rachael dancing to meet her husband

