First kiss: Here's how to do it right to impress your partner

Surprisingly, a simple kiss can also be mastered via some techniques considering the time and situation, making it more romantic than usual.

And so, here are some tips to help you improve your kissing game!

Don’t kiss too soon

You may be eager to kiss your lady love or man-crush, but doing it too soon may make them uncomfortable or piss them off. They may feel that their space has been compromised or invaded. And worse, if you turn out to be a bad kisser, there’s hardly a chance to get them back.

Don’t be too late

The right time and moment are very important to create a sensual vibe for you and your partner to kiss. But if you wait too long, your partner may interpret that you don’t really like them. They may further put you in the friendzone making you lose out on chances.

The right moment

“What is the right moment to kiss her/him?” This is the question everyone who has been preparing mentally for a kiss, has. For some, it can be at the first date while for others, it can take weeks or even months. However, there are some subtle signs that can give you hints about your partner, whether they want you to kiss them or not.

Intense looks

If your partner is giving you an intense look and occasionally flicking their eyes towards your lips, then it’s a sure shot sign that they are waiting for you to kiss them. Some even slightly lick their lips to make sure their lips are ‘kiss worthy!

Hanging around more during the goodbye

If it’s time to leave the date and your partner is subtly wanting to stay around for some more time, chances are high that they really want you to kiss them. The end of the date signifies a good time and it’s best to seal it with a kiss.

Or just be direct