First Lady wishes Akuffo-Addo happy birthday with a sumptuous tweet

Today marks the 75th year in His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s life and we all wish him well including his wife, Rebbecca Akufo-Addo.

First Lady Rebecca sent her husband a short birthday wish with accompanied loved up emojis. She tweeted, “Happy Birthday my dear Nana (loved-up wink and rose emoji).”

It seems the first couple have been low-key shading the unmarried ones lately with all their PDA. The most recent one which sent us all teary-eyed was when they shared a quick kiss after the SONA.

It is clear that The President and his wife are very much smitten with each other.