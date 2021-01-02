Ghanaian musician Patapaa ties the knot with his fiancee, Liha Miller in a traditional wedding ceremony today.

The ceremony is currently underway at Cedi Lounge and Kitchen located in Agona Swedru in the Central region.

Family and friends of the new couple have gathered to witness the ceremony.

Pulse.com.gh has obtained first exclusive photo and video from the ceremony – and all we can say is God is good.

Although the ‘Sco patu mana’ rapper is marrying a white lady, they decided to go the Ghanaian traditional way.

While Patapaa is seen clad in white Kaftan outfit with some beads and Ahenema slippers, Liha opted for wrapped Kente cloth complemented with beads and Ahenema pair of slippers too. Her makeup and hairstyle make her look like a Ghanaian princess.

Congratulations to the couple and Pulse.com.gh wishes them a lifetime joy as they take this bold step.

Patapaa and Liha

Patapaa and Liha

Patapaa and Liha

Patapaa and Liha