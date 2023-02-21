For couples: 5 best times to have sex, according to experts

More sex does not always equal a better relationship. Instead, focusing on the quality of sex, your connection with a partner, and what's best for your relationship can make your bond stronger.

Simply becoming aware of the time of day when you feel most energetic and clear can be helpful in determining the best time to have sex.

Here’s what relationship experts say are the best times to have sex with your significant other:

In the morning

If you’re not a morning person, the prospects of this happening are probably low, but experts agree that right, when you wake up, is one of the best times to have sex. “Men's testosterone levels are higher in the morning. You’re already wearing less clothing than any other time of day and it’s a great way to stay connected before you begin your leave for work, taking the kids to school, etc.

When you're on vacation

A vacation is certainly one of the best times to have sex. “We know that responsibilities are the biggest killer of arousal, so anytime you can be away from the environment where most of your responsibilities live, sex will usually be more connective. You will focus on your partner and the sensations of being together rather than the pile of laundry in the corner of the room.

Before bed

Sounds simple enough, but so many couples don’t go to bed at the same time—or, perhaps, one partner falls asleep on the couch, or even stays there all night. The act of going to bed together is important when it comes to a happy marriage. Additionally, the act of undressing for bed gives an opportunity to initiate sex. “Take advantage of undressing each other—slip your partner’s clothing and undergarments off for them and enjoy touching each other taking advantage of a perfect opportunity to be intimate

Whenever you schedule it

Scheduling sex isn’t the sexiest thing, but relationship and sex experts agree that it’s an important factor that plays a role in a healthy and happy marriage. “When you plan to have sex, it gives you time to drum up some exciting things to do during foreplay, as well as creates the atmosphere for sex to happen in the first place—think candles, soft music, lighting, warmth, a warm bath. You can foster spicy anticipation all through the week with flirty texts and reminders to reduce the anxiety around who is going to initiate.

After a workout