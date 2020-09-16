The adorable couple wore matching green kente fabric for the traditional wedding.

The bride stole our heart with her stunning kente dress and simple makeup and elegant natural hairstyle.

Louisa

The traditional wedding was followed by a white wedding where the bride and the groom were captured leaving the church.

Charles and Louisa

What’s fascinating is the love story behind the two.

In a post, Charles explained how he met his wife and we couldn’t wait to share.

“The very first time I saw her, I said to myself “mehnn... I could marry this lady”. Trust me, I didn’t know where these words came out from, but certainly, there was a deep feeling inside she was going to be the one.

On Christmas Eve 2015, I met her at the entrance of the parish and I gathered the courage to say hello. She said hi with the most beautiful smile I ever have seen. We became friends from there and we are here today," he shared.

Louisa

Louisa and her bridesmaids