Sulemayan and his girlfriend, Aisha tied the knot in a beautiful and classy traditional wedding.

One thing you could expect to see from this wedding apart from lots of love is lots of culture and tradition. Right from the decor, to their stunning looks and outfits, everything came together brilliantly for the couple.

Like most Muslim brides, Ayisha looked gorgeous in her different lace ensembles for the occasion. We love the different Gele that complemented her outfits and her priceless fashion accessories match her looks perfectly. Her makeup was topnotch making her the main attraction for the day.

Sulemayan, on the other hand, looked dapper in his Agbada and hat outfit. His smiles definitely showed how ready and all-willing he was to carry his bride away.

Check photos below:

