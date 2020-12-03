The absolute gorgeous bride won our heart when she showed up with all shades of flawless and beautiful on this day. Simple, chic and regal are few words that describe her style on their big days.

They kicked off the ceremony with the traditional wedding.

The bride stole our heart with her stunning orange Kente combo dress. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

The groom also wasn’t left out as he brought out his style game in every way possible. He looked dapper in his wrapped Kente which matched his wife's outfit. His traditional Ahenema pair of slippers is the right way of screaming tradition at the ceremony.

For the white wedding, the couple and their loved ones headed to the church to celebrate. Nothing beats getting married to the love of your life in grand style, and we can attest that Kofi and Cindy went all out in achieving that.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

