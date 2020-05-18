Featuring elaborate, handcrafted stone embellishment, the Sima Brew Utopian collection are true works of art.

With a range of colours and styles, the dresses are meant for brides at their traditional wedding, white wedding for their wedding reception.

According to the designer, any woman who’s ready to walk down the aisle deserves to be draped in the finest. And for that, the collection was designed with royalty in mind.

Captioned “I believed that in every woman, there’s a Queen, and for every Queen, there’s the perfect specimen of man; her King. When a Queen decides to take the walk down the aisle to marry her King she DESERVES to be draped in the finest. She deserves to look radiant, she deserves to glow, and she deserves to BE FLAWLESS. Designed with love and the best material, worthy of being worn by Royalty,” here are some photos from Sima Brew's Utopian collection.

