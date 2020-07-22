Your body even burns calories at rest, through basic functions like breathing, circulating blood, cell processes, amongst others.

Another way to burn calories is through sexual activities. Burn some serious calories by undressing, kissing, and everything in between during sex.

Pulse.com.gh shares with you how much calories your sexual activities are burning.

Kissing: 68 calories per hour

Not only can kissing someone you love deepen social attachment between partners, but it can also help you some exercise.

According to experts, kissing is vigorous and involves some petting, it could even burn close to 90 calories in an hour.

Making out: 230 calories per half-hour

A sizzling clothes-on make-out session with the person you love is an intense caloric blaster. The act gives way to heavy breathing, which gives way to a great calorie burn.

However, it's more effective under hotter and sweatier temperature. The hotter the room and the sweatier the make-out session, the more calories you burn.

Massaging: 80 calories per hour

Giving a massage burns 80 calories per hour. Though giving a good massage can get your heart rate up and kick your body into a calorie-burning mode, the way to ramp things up, even more, isn't to speed things up.

Romantic dancing: 219 calories per hour

A little dancing, even with your clothes on can be a great workout for you and your husband.

It has been shown in scientific studies that right after an aerobic exercise, women become aroused and lubricated more easily.

Giving oral sex: 100 calories per half-hour

Going down on your partner can burn around 100 calories per hour.

Having sex: 69 calories on average

The number of calories you burn during sex varies widely from one session to another, as well as from person to person.

Studies have shown that women about 69 calories for a 25-minute session, while men burn around 100 calories. The key to high-calorie-burning sex is to make it hot and long. You can also add a little moaning and sighing, which can help you burn an extra 18 to 30 calories