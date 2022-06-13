How important is sex for women?

While sex might be the reason we go out of our way to succeed in our lives and win affection, regular sex is a good way to ensure we release the dopamine to keep succeeding.

How women view sex

Sex is a natural outcome of feeling close to our partner.

Physical intimacy is a language unto itself, and women use it to express their love and appreciation towards their men. It also translates into having meaningful and fulfilling sex for women.

At the beginning of your relationship, good sex may come easily, as you are both riding the wave of the newness of your physical appetites. You don’t need to work at understanding the importance of sex in a marriage.

As you grow with your partner, another layer of connectivity is formed: the mental side of sex, or emotional intimacy.

In order to have enjoyable sex with a woman, it is essential to understand how much they value emotional connection with their partners and how it affects their trajectory of sexual satisfaction.

Research shows that 53% of women view the mental connection established in a long-term relationship as an essential part of their sexual satisfaction.

Sexually-fulfilled women agree: if you can’t communicate outside the bedroom, your physical communication inside the bedroom will be difficult.

To answer the question, how important is sex in marriage, it is crucial first to understand that good sex starts in the head. It means being able to talk honestly with your partner.

Build-up is important for enjoyable sex, and women get excited about sex when they feel a deep, strong connection to their men.

The majority of women require a deep, strong connection to their man in order to truly enjoy intercourse.

Women value this emotional connection even more so than achieving orgasm.

Hence, Women need these pre-game activities (more than men, it may seem) in order to get into the mood, especially after years of being with the same partner.

Benefits of sex

While having sex often boils down to desire and the powerfully attractive nature of orgasms, there are many incredible reasons to have sex for your health. For both men and women, regular sex: