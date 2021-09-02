How to pick a honeymoon destination: 5 tips to help narrow it down

Picking a honeymoon destination should be a true reflection of who you are as a couple.

Your honeymoon should be a 'trip of a lifetime,' so choose a destination you'll never forget and dream about returning to on future anniversaries.

Narrow down your options

Once you've talked about the big-picture honeymoon concepts, make a list of your top destination sites and have your sweetheart do the same. Then pick one from each list and research those in more detail. It's much easier to compare prices and amenities when you're only looking at a few choices. And there's nothing worse than information overload and analysis paralysis." Give yourself a cutoff date for when you'd like to finalize your honeymoon destination so you can move your focus to the next aspects of planning.

Set your budget and only consider destinations and trips that fit within that budget

Don't stress yourself out by planning something that isn't within your means. It's always better to over budget and end up under budget than vice versa — especially when the goal is to start your life together, which involves a laundry list of future expenses like purchasing your first home! Be realistic about what you want to spend and what experiences you are looking to share, and allow ample funds for those experiences. A great solution is to set up a honeymoon registry in advance that allows guests to help with some of your travel costs or enhance your trip with special services and experiences.

Factor in out-of-pocket costs

Perhaps you're getting a good deal on airfare and hotel, but it's important to double-check how much local restaurants, activities, and even transportation will cost you. Sometimes those costs can add up and be way more than you expected. As mentioned above, you can set up a honeymoon fund to offset some of these costs. You can also look for all-inclusive resorts, where all your food, drinks, and even activities are included in your stay.

Keep current on what's happening in the world

Research the location you have your heart set on romancing in to make sure you are aware of any problems or health risks. Find out what the current health and political climates are like, especially if you're planning to travel to a third-world country.

Consider the type of vibe you want