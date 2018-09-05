Pulse.com.gh logo
How to get a girl on social media


Dating Tips How to get a girl on social media

Whether she's already your friend or not, here is how to go after a girl on social media and make her fall in love with you.

There are women on Facebook waiting to meet you. Here's how to approach them correctly.

Because our lives have become so, so linked with the use of technology and how we think and communicate, love on social media has become very very rampant, too.

Everywhere you look, almost every time, people are dropping testimonials of how they met the love of their life on social media, how they created strong unbreakable connections with women online.

Facebook, with over two billion users, provides potential access to loads of great women. Whether they’re on your friends list or not, here is how to toast a girl on Facebook and make her fall in love with you:

1. Don’t get ahead of yourself

Yes, you want to get the girl. But can you, at least, be a little subtle about it?!

Women don’t want to be get barraged by questions and unnecessarily flattering comments especially from someone they don't even know at all.

Keep it simple. Follow the process till it is cool to go all out. You don't want to go guns blazing into someone's DM when they only just followed you back few minutes prior. Start by posting simple comments under their pictures, posts, status updates etc. Pace yourself sensibly in your bid to get get noticed. You give yourself a greater chance that way.

Unhappy woman play Good compliments get girls up in their feelings. You should try this. (Twitter)

 

2. Compliments work

Say you're gorgeous, or your shoes look fantastic in this picture, or your hair here looks good. Compliments like these work most times. But by all means, never be cheesy with it.

Complimenting women in itself will never be a cheesy thing, neither will it ever go out of fashion. It is the way you go about it that could be cheesy and uninspiring.

3. No dick pics!

This is an absolute no no! This does not even need to be said. If you are sane and with any modicum of reason, you should know better than sending unsolicited pictures of your privates to a woman in the hopes of getting her attention. Sadly, many guys seem to alway forget this so we still need to remind them.

In a broader sense, the rule here is that you shouldn't be a prick [no pun intended]. Stay classy about the whole thing.

4 dating mistakes to stop making immediately play No woman wants your unsolicited dick pic. Her rage, not affection, is what you will incur that way. (NBC)

 

4 What you post

If you want to get someone's attention on Facebook or any other social media platform for that matter, the things you post on your own page really count, too!

You will be judged and assessed by the things you post on your timeline aka wall. If you post trash, you will treated accordingly.

5. Be creative

This is like the biggest rule in the book really. Why? Because there is no post that can profile the babe you want to get perfectly. It is you who can do that yourself through observation. When your interest in a girl is aroused, what you need is to try to know her as much as possible [through the things she posts, of course], then tailor your approach along those lines.

No rule is bigger than this. It is what you need to know above every other one.

