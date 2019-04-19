The list of things you would need to keep a man [or woman] seems quite endless, if articles and videos and other modes of giving relationship advice are considered.

One of such advice, one which has been floated and posted and told and retold to women over the years is that ‘the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.’

To impress, get and keep a man, just feed him; the belief goes. Till date, it remains one of the most popular relationship things people say. But is that really the case? Do you really get to a man’s heart through his stomach?

Easily, the answer to that, in my opinion, is a no. There are many misguided love advice and relationship myths out there and it is on those lists that this belief belongs, rather than on the list of useful tips to finding love and keeping a really healthy relationship.

As good as your culinary skills are, it won’t take away glaring incompatibilities, character defects, toxic behaviours, and an inability to communicate properly. It also will not accrue to you as other great characters needed to maintain a relationship.

Cooking skills are good and will come in handy in the relationship if you choose to put them to use, but to pin all your hopes on those skills in your quest for a longlasting relationship is unwise.

Your good meal will only get as far into the man’s stomach. You won’t get into his heart as you hoped if you lack other more important relationship traits.

It is to these things – compatibility commitment, faithfulness, emotional intelligence, excellence of character, etc - that the best men pay higher attention to, not your ability to make a tasty meal [out of #500.]