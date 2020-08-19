The adorable couple won our hearts with the beautiful love story, from being strangers to ending each other’s sentences.

First was their pre-wedding photos which were poetic and sweet followed by their traditional wedding which had all the perks of a Ghanaian wedding.

Michelle wore elegant orange Kente combo flaunting her curves to her husband.

She paired her floor-sleeping dress short back pony hairstyle which made her looked extraordinary on her big day.

Nana, on the other hand, looked amazing in his jumper and wrapped Kente while taking his bride away.

They followed their traditional marriage with a beautiful white wedding.

While the bride looked gorgeous in her simple but stunning floor-sleeping white gown accompanied with her flawless makeup and hair, the groom looked dapper in his black and white suit combo.

It was truly a beautiful celebration for the couple and their guests. Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of bliss, love and laughter.

Michelle and her family