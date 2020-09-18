Solo and his longtime girlfriend, Efya got married in a star-studded ceremony.

The bride looked absolutely gorgeous in her traditional Kente outfit.

She glowed in the body wave hair that cascaded around her shoulders and she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Solo also looked dapper in his white Agbada outfit with the matching cap.

The two followed their traditional marriage with a white wedding.

Efya was clad in her white sweeping gown while Solo adorned himself in his Navy uniform.

The interesting thing about their marriage is their story. They had to wait for 8years before they were joined together as husband and wife.

"I’m her sailor, she’s my anchor.

It’s been 8years of loving a sailor and it’s a high price to pay. Loving him is truly hard when he is away. However, loving such a humble man makes it all worth it. Though there has been storms and gales in this relationship, God has seen us through it. This ship will sail for months on end but you and I forever.

If you doubt God’s love in life, it will stand right by me till eternity. He is my Gift from God, My LIEUTENANT COMMANDER.

Yours Faithfully,

Your Navy Wife," they shared.

Congratulation to the two for the long wait. It was worth it.

