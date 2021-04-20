RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Joe Mettle celebrates wife with sweet birthday message and beautiful photos

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Joe Mettle and his wife got married a few months ago and we love how they are screaming love in our faces.

The Mettles

Pulse Ghana

The award-winning musician and his wife are among the few inspiring us and makes us believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

Recommended articles

Mrs Selasie Mettle, the wife of Gospel musician, Joe Mettle is marking her birthday today, hence, seeing a lot of wish coming his way including a special one from her husband.

Following controversies that emerged after their marriage, Joe Mettle is making his wife's birthday and has decided to give us a sneak peek of how romantic they have been getting along privately.

Joe Mettle shared three beautiful photos of his wife to celebrate her and captioned, “Happy birthday to the Love of my life @serlcy_d."

Reassuring her of his love, he concluded his message, saying, “God bless your new age babe, love you."

Check out photos of Mrs Mettle below:

Mrs Selasie Mettle
Mrs Selasie Mettle Pulse Ghana
Mrs Selasie Mettle
Mrs Selasie Mettle Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]