Joe Mettle celebrates wife with sweet birthday message and beautiful photos

Mrs Selasie Mettle, the wife of Gospel musician, Joe Mettle is marking her birthday today, hence, seeing a lot of wish coming his way including a special one from her husband.

Following controversies that emerged after their marriage, Joe Mettle is making his wife's birthday and has decided to give us a sneak peek of how romantic they have been getting along privately.

Joe Mettle shared three beautiful photos of his wife to celebrate her and captioned, “Happy birthday to the Love of my life @serlcy_d."

Reassuring her of his love, he concluded his message, saying, “God bless your new age babe, love you."

Check out photos of Mrs Mettle below:

Pulse Ghana