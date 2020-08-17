Gospel artiste, Joe Mettle followed his traditional marriage with a star-studded white wedding.

The wedding came off on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Tema and was followed with a reception at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

In attendance were various celebrities from across the country.

Joe Mettle and his wife just like the traditional marriage ceremony didn't disappoint us with their looks. They were definitely the point of attraction on the day.

Selasie looked elegant in a floor-sweeping short sleeved gown. Her wrapped hair and makeup looked gorgeous on her.

Selasie in her white gown

Joe Mettle, on the other hand, ditched the usual suit for cream and black combo Kaftan. He looked dapper and more gorgeous for his bride.

Check photos below:

Joe Mettle and Selasie

Joe Mettle and Selasie

Joe Mettle and Selasie dancing