Weddings are among the most anticipated events in everybody life. As Lupita Nyong'o rightly said, no matter who you are, your dreams are valid.

Beautiful bride, Tracy Ameyaw now Mrs Asante Osei, like all girls would have thought about her fairy tale wedding but she probably didn't dream it would be of national interested. #Kency2020 is the most talked about wedding in the year so far and there is more to be discovered about the wedding that will leave your jaws dropped.

Tracy is married to married to Kennedy Asante Osei, son of business mogul and millionaire, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

From the bridal wear to the groom's designer apparel, the young couple gave invested in their looks and paid keen attention to every little detail about their wedding.

Here are some of the reasons why #Kency2020 is one of the most expensive weddings so far.

Watch these details and many more in the #Kency2020 wedding highlights: