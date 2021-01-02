The Member of Parliament for Assin Central and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong, and his wife are celebrating the marriage anniversary.

The politician's wife has been identified as Christi who allegedly has four children with him.

Their anniversary photos were shared on Facebook by one Maame Duodua Appiahkorang, probably, a friend to Christi.

She captioned her post, “Aunty Christi am super excited today for you. Indeed patience moves mountains and honesty pays. A woman of every man's dream. Humble, quiet, serviceable and obedient. Am so happy you and Hon Ken. This is so beautiful and blessed. Congratulations aunty Christi.”

Kennedy was seen clad in all white Kaftan outfit sitting next to a beautiful, light-skinned and slim wife.

Christi also went in for a white gown with a hairstyle complimented with beautiful accessories.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

See photos below:

Christi