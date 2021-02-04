Many women are turning their attention to older men to avoid the immaturity of boys in their 20s and early 30s.

There’s so much, well, gumption, that older guys can seem very attractive. Also, did we mention that we absolutely dig the salt-and-pepper look?

Dating older men has its perks and downfalls. Some older men only seek out a younger woman because she's just that, younger. Others are looking for real relationships.

Some of those downsides are worth dealing with, others aren't. Some of the 'red flags' or cons of a relationship should automatically tell you to run.

If you have been eyeing an older man, think 10-15 years older than you, here’s why it might not be a good idea.

You could have less in common

An age gap can have disastrous consequences when it comes to having things in common. An older man might not get your pop culture references and might be well past his days of going out to loud bars and having a drink.

He could be set in his ways

If your older lover has been single for a while, he might like to stick to a rigid routine. It can be difficult to change a man’s habits – hopefully, he isn’t a stick in the mud!

He might have some baggage

If you’re dating someone 10 or 20 years older, the chances are he’s been in a relationship before – and possibly even has kids. Make sure you’re okay with the fact he has a past and remember he’s with you now – not his ex.

Is he unlikely to trust again?

Older men with baggage could have been burnt in their previous relationships. If he’s only just dipping his toes back into the dating game, be careful that he isn’t scared of trusting you.

He might die before you

An older male with 10 or 20 years more life experience is more likely to kick the bucket than you are. Make sure you are willing to be a younger widow if this is the case.