Ladies, here are 4 effective tips to make him want you back

Work on yourself

Can’t move on from him? This doesn’t mean that you spend your entire day watching television while gorging on a tub of ice-cream! Get up, get dressed and be the best version of yourself. Work on your shortcomings and improve your strengths and don’t let your needs and aspirations take a backseat because of a breakup. And believe us, this will make him come to you.

Stop talking to him

While this may sound strange, but stopping all communication with him can make him want you more. Put an end to the texts, meme-sharing and random calls and spend some time away from him to let him value your presence and miss you like crazy.

Have fun