Ladies, here are 5 things a man will do if he truly loves you

But you also know that there are so many guys out there who are toxic and manipulative; guys who would say whatever just to get a girl to trust them and you don’t want to fall victim to such a man.

Men show love differently, and you should be alert to know whether their actions show love or games. With the many signals couples send each other, here are some ways to know if he truly loves you:

Listens

Players often fail at this. They listen up to a point just to get the sex going since that’s all they’re after anyway.

If he likes you, he’ll listen, and even prod you to hear the contents of your mind. He pays keen attention to you and remembers details of conversations had.

Maybe not all though, but hey, he remembers a lot.

Takes your advice

Certain men will go out of their way to avoid your advice, especially if you’re always volunteering information and telling him why he’s mistaken. Many guys tend to resent a woman telling them what to do.

If he sets his ego aside every time you offer advice and even puts decisions on hold to hear your opinion every time, it could be that he really likes you.

Doesn’t hit and run

Yeah, he’ll want to have sex with you at some point, but it’s not just about the sex. So he won’t ghost on you after getting it. He wants to be committed to you.

Those inconveniences say something

If he’s enduring inconveniences, making sacrifices, shifting his ground to accommodate you and conceding compromises, it could be yet another sign that he likes you and wants something more than hanging out, chilling and catching temporary thrills.

Spends time with you